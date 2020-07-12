Swapo Party Youth League in the Kavango East Region said it will this year make sure that there is an infusion of young blood vying for positions in the upcoming authority elections

The Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) in the Kavango East Region said it will this year make sure that there is an infusion of young blood vying for positions in the upcoming regional and local authority elections.

Regional secretary Anselm Marungu made this statement during SPYL’s first regional youth dialogue held at Rundu yesterday, under the theme ‘Bridging the political gap between the youth and elders in the party’.

“We already started discussions with structures such as the regional executive committee and SPYL district secretary for Rundu Urban Constituency to motivate a number of capable young people who are ready to assume positions of leadership come elections,” Marungu said when asked by this news agency if there was a likelihood the region will see young candidates taking part in the elections set for November.

“I must be frank, we want young people in the regional and local authority elections this year – because the Affirmative Repositioning will bring in a young person, the Independent Patriots for Change will bring a young person, and the Rundu Concerned Citizens Association will also bring a young person,” said Marungu.

He said if the ruling party brings in an elderly person the possibility of losing could be there against other political parties who will bring in young blood.

The regional secretary said young people have to also understand that not all of them can become leaders at the same time and that democratic contests cannot be warfare; calling on the young people to forge a united front by supporting young candidates if they want to be successful in their efforts towards youth empowerment and getting closer to bridging the political gap between them and the elderly.

COVID-19: Namibia confirms 72 new cases

Health and Social Services Minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula on Sunday announced that the country has recorded 72 new confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Seventy-one of these are Namibians and one a South African national. A total 68 cases are from Walvis Bay and one from Swakopmund, one from Engela in the Ohangwena Region, one from Keetmanshoop in the ||Kharas Region and one from Oshakati in the Oshana Region.

“The one reported from Keetmanshoop is a South African female cross border truck driver who travelled from Cape Town on 08 July 2020 and arrived in Namibia through Noordoewer border post on the same day.

She was screened at the Keetmanshoop-Grünau B1 roadblock and proceeded to Oranjemund to offload at Nam Depot,” the minister noted.

The trucker, he added drove straight through, did not get off the truck at point of offload and returned on 10 July from Oranjemund.

“A specimen was collected from her at Keetmanshoop-Grünau B1 roadblock on 10 July 2020; she had no COVID-19 related symptoms.”

She left Namibia on Saturday, 11 July through Noordoewer back to SA; the result came out the same night as positive.

The one in Oshakati travelled from Walvis Bay on 22 June and got quarantined in Oshakati. A specimen was collected on 03 July and no COVID-19 related symptoms were detected.

The case from Engela was visited by an acquaintance from Walvis Bay in June, who went back on 17 June. At that time he had no symptoms consistent with COVID-19 but upon the female friend’s return, he developed COVID-19 symptoms, was tested and the result came out positive and then informed her about his results.

She then reported herself at a health facility on 01 July, was tested and advised to self-quarantine until she received her results, the minister added.

The country meanwhile recorded one recovery, of case number 17 from Keetmanshoop.

There are now 785 confirmed cases with 758 active cases, 26 recoveries and one death.

Source: Namibia Press Agency