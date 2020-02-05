Swapo recalls councillors Shilunga and Kamwanka

Oshakati town councillors, Onesmus Shilunga and Gabriel Kamwanka, have been recalled for declining to be sworn in recently in disputing their fellow councillor, Katrina Shimbulu's return to the council in December last year.

Shimbulu last year resigned from the council to vie for a parliamentary seat during the Presidential and National Assembly Elections held in the country last year in November.

Shilunga and Kamwanka have been recalled as per decision taken by the combined Swapo Oshakati East and West executive committees.

A letter issued jointly on Tuesday by the said two Swapo executive committees, which is in position of Nampa, indicated that Shilunga (former town mayor) and Kamwanka (former chairperson of the town's executive committee) are recalled for declining to be sworn in last month.

The letter pointed out that the two executive committees on 29 January directed Shilunga and Kamwanka to be sworn in at 12h00 on 31 January, but the two politicians continued to ignore such directive.

The combined executive committees in the said letter accused Shilunga and Kamwanka of contempt of their decision and misconduct against the party's rules by declining to be sworn in.

Therefore the secretariat of the two district executive committees has been left with no option but to recall you and replaces you as councillors of the Oshakati Town as per the rules, reads the two executive committees' letter.

Shilunga and Kamwanka started refusing to be sworn in because of Shimbulu's return to the council during the election of Oshakati Town Council political office bearers on 16 December last year.

Shimbulu was sworn in on the same day (16 December) after the town's mayor Angelus Iiyambo announced her return to the council.

Kamwanka confirmed their recall to Nampa on Wednesday, saying they were busy to respond to the letter of their recall before making any public statement.

We have a regional executive committee meeting at 12h30 today to deliberate and decide on the issue of the two district executive committees' decision to recall them (Shilunga and Kamwanka) responded the coordinator of Swapo in the Oshana Region, Samuel Nelongo when approached for comment also on Tuesday.

