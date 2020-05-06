Teachers should embrace e-learning: Steenkamp

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture has encouraged school principles and teachers to embrace the current modernised E-learning teaching and learning strategies put in place amid COVID-19, as education should to continue.

Schools reopened with none face to face learning mode of E-learning methods on 20 April, whereby learning materials are given to parents through online platforms and print format.

Speaking at the COVID-19 communication centre here on Wednesday the ministry’s Executive Director Sanet Steenkamp said a teacher are back at schools as per directive of stage two of lockdown and an assessment was done to confirm how well teachers are prepared to provide education through E-learning.

She noted the ministry has more than 45 000 teachers, however a total of 24 978 teachers responded through an online link that are in possession of a mobile devices (Cellphones) and 62 per cent are computer literate.

“The E-learning task force is working very hard and all the 24 978 teachers will be registered for Microsoft training which will be rollout to regions soon”

She noted that the ministry found out with E-learning there is a need for fast speed internet, however 32 per cent representing 600 schools do not have telecommunication facilities, hence the ministry entered into a partnership with local print media to provide educational booklet through their papers, which has thus far reached 600 000 learners from pre primary to Grade 7.

She added that the booklet will also be rollout to all education circuit officers to be disseminated to all schools whereby parents can pick up them up at their children respective schools.

“Teachers now have to work with the education officers to ensure that subject content have good quality products that are learning packages for learners,” she said.

Steenkamp further noted whatever learning is taking place, be it E-learning or printed booklet it will not be counting towards formal assessment for promotion purpose, noting that the ministry is working with two academic year options to either open schools on 02 June or 03 August, given a directive from the health ministry as to how the situation of COVID-19 in the country is.

Source: Namibia Press Agency