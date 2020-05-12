TECNO Mobile to soon unveil the AI powered, five camera Spark 5 with a 5,000 mAh battery

Fans in the region will soon experience the Spark 5 which combines a larger than life 6.6 inch screen with AI powered cameras and a powerful battery

HONG KONG, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Fans of TECNO Mobile, a global premier mobile phone brand, will soon get hands-on with the game-changing Spark 5 smartphone which will be launched in the African market. Set to launch at an accessible price point, the Spark 5 will feature a unique 5 camera system designed to enhance photography and videography experiences. The smartphone will also feature a bigger battery and a larger immersive display screen, bringing to life photos and videos, and is powered by best-in-class AI technology.

Stephen Ha, General Manager of TECNO Mobile said: “Over the past year, we have stepped up our presence in the region, because of the demand from our fans who want high quality features at accessible prices. Our previous smartphones saw strong demand, building the community of TECNO Mobile fans in Africa. The Spark 5 will include powerful camera capabilities across its five cameras, backed by artificial intelligence; Subsequently, the Spark 5 has the potential to take professional grade images. Consumers in the region want access to the latest innovation for a better-connected life, and with the Spark 5, we will give them just that.”

SPARK 5’s AI Quad camera will feature the upgraded ‘AI Camera 3.0’ algorithm and AI scene detection capabilities. It also features 6 flashlights with 4 situated around the back camera and dual front camera flash. In addition to the phone’s ability to produce ultra-high-quality photo and video, the device will include an extended battery life with a 5,000mAh built-in battery which is an improvement on the 4,000 mAh battery in the previous model.

Compared with its predecessor SPARK 4, which featured a 6.52″ dot-in Screen, the SPARK 5 will feature a larger dot-in display with a 720*1600 HD resolution to provide users with a fully immersive screen viewing experience. The device operates on HiOS which is a customized version of Android Q and will be available in four colour options of Ice Jadeite, Spark Orange, Vacation Blue and Misty Grey.

About TECNO Mobile

TECNO Mobile is a premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION Holdings. Upholding the brand essence of “Expect More”, TECNO is committed to giving the masses access to latest technology at accessible prices, allowing the consumers to reach beyond their current limitations and uncover a world of possibilities. TECNO understands the needs of consumers from different markets and provides them with localized innovations across a product portfolio featuring smartphones, tablets, and feature phones. TECNO is a major global player with presence in around 60 emerging markets across the world. It is also the global Official Tablet and Handset Partner of Manchester City Football Club. For more information, please visit: www.tecno-mobile.com