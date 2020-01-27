Two candidates register for Otjiwarongo Constituency by-election

An independent candidate and a member of the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) have so far registered with the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) as candidates to contest the Otjiwarongo Regional Constituency by-election set for 09 March 2020.

The ECN's Otjiwarongo supplementary registration supervisor, Jafet Karamata on Monday told Nampa in an interview that the two are 36-year-old Erastus Mbumba and the 31-year-old Asariel !Hao-Khoe Ilonga of the PDM.

They were both registered with the ECN on Monday morning, Karamata said.

The ECN official further explained that the registration process which started on 14 January 2020, is expected to end on Wednesday, 29 January this year.

This process allows any interested political party member or individuals who wants to contest in the by-election to registered with the ECN first, as per the law, he said.

Karamata said the applicants should fill in the ECN Nomination Form 21 in order for their applications to be considered in the by-election.

The form has to be accompanied with a registration fee of 2 500 dollars, he said.

Kamarata added that for the independent candidates, it is a must for them to submit a list of 150 names of illegible voters who are from the Otjiwarongo Constituency for their applications to be successful.

The by-election was necessitated by the death of Otjiwarongo Constituency Councillor Julius Neumbo who died in a road accident on 10 December 2019.

Source: Namibia Press Agency