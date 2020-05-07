The burnt remains of an unidentified male were allegedly discovered inside an old water pump station building in Swakopmund yesterday.

According to a crime report issued by the Namibian Police Force’s Erongo Region Crime Investigations Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu yesterday, it is alleged that the body of the man who is light in complexion was discovered dumped in a building next to the Swakop River, east of Kramersdorf. The three members of the community who discovered the body around 16h50 alerted the police.

It is suspected that the person, who appears to be aged between 20 and 30 years old, was murdered sometime between Tuesday and yesterday and then dropped at the scene, where the body was set on fire.

A white cellphone suspected to belong to the victim and a box of cigarettes were found next to the body, but were not burnt.

The body was transported to the Walvis Bay mortuary for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death.

The Namibian Police Force is investigating a case of murder and defeating the cause of justice.

Source: Namibia Press Agency