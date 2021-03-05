A paralegal in the gender division of the Legal Assistance Centre, Yoland? Engelbrecht, said Namibians should stand together to implement the Child Care and Protection Act in the best way possible.

In an interview with Nampa on Thursday, Engelbrecht said children are not objects, but human beings with rights that need to be protected.

“Child abuse is very common in Namibia. Children are abused in places where they are supposed to be safe, such as at schools and at home. We have a long way to go to implement this law so that Namibians can stand together,” she said, speaking on the side-lines of a two-day workshop on the Child Care and Protection Act in Keetmanshoop.

The Act was passed in 2015 and subsequently introduced in January 2019.

The workshop, funded by the European Union, was attended by about 30 participants including pastors, social workers, learners, police officers, correctional officers and teachers.

Engelbrecht said the workshop aims to inform as many people as possible that are key to the implementation of the Act.

“When a new law is introduced in any country, the hardest part of that law is letting people know about it. The law was passed by Parliament but the challenging part is who knows about the law? We have to come up with outreach [initiatives] to inform the children and other key stakeholders about the Act,” she added.

Topics covered during the workshop include the new age of majority in Namibia, child exploitation, baby dumping, harmful cultural laws, foster care and kinship care, among others.

One of the participants, Zezito Epifanio, a pastor by profession, said it is very important that pastors are part of the implementation of laws as many of the laws influence those they serve within the community.

“We work with people from the grassroots level and there are many things we need to explain to them. That is why it is important for us to know these laws. We have to be part of them, argue about them and learn about them,” he said.

