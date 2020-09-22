Venaani says PDM to cling onto Opuwo Rural Constituency

Popular Democratic Movement president McHenry Venaani has warned that his party will not lose its stronghold constituencies in the Kunene Region during the Regional Council and Local Authority elections slated for 25 November.

Venaani made these remarks in an interview with Nampa on Tuesday on his party’s stance for the November elections, saying the Opuwo Rural Constituency is one of their strong support bases in the region, as is the Epupa Constituency and if the ruling party thinks it will take over the reins in that constituency, ‘it will not happen.’

He was responding to among others, Swapo’s plans to infiltrate the constituency that is known to be PDM’s fortress.

Swapo’s regional coordinator Tuarungua Kavari told Nampa recently the ruling party is going all out to conquer Kunene’s seven political constituencies, including Opuwo Rural.

This position was reaffirmed by Tjakazapi Mbunguha who has been fielded by Swapo as its sole candidate to contest the election for that constituency.

But for Venaani, the ruling party is being “too ambitious.”

“Trying to take over Opuwo Rural is like launching a missile in a canoe. It will capsize. That is our stronghold,” he said.

Since the demarcation of Opuwo Rural from Opuwo Urban five years ago, PDM has been the governing party for the constituency.

The current councillor for Opuwo Rural is Uaurikua Kakuva, who took over from Kazeongere Tjeundo. Tjeundo left his position to occupy a seat in the National Assembly earlier this year after making it through PDM’s contested parliamentary list that emanated from November’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Venaani further noted that PDM will contest in all 121 regional constituencies.

On coalition with other opposition parties for the elections, Venaani said his party is yet to decide on possible partnerships.

He further stated that PDM’s current local or regional councillors are eligible to contest for re-election into those positions, adding “it is democracy and they still have more to display.”

Source: Namibia Press Agency