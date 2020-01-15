Walvis Bay Urban Constistuency by-elections commence peacefully

Residents of Walvis Bay Urban Constituency on Monday have commenced to cast their votes in the by-elections aimed for a new councillor.

The by-elections were necessitated by the resignation of the former Walvis Bay Urban constituency councillor, Hafeni Ndemula who is contesting for a seat in the National Assembly.

The voting process started at 07h00 at ten fixed polling stations and voters dominated mostly by age group above 45 and the elderly could be seen casting their ballot votes in a peaceful and smoothly manner at several polling stations.

Speaking to Nampa here, presiding officer, Melina Neis said the voting process was going smoothly and no problems have been encountered apart from some voters confusing the constituencies.

So far by 09h00 three voters showed up with Walvis Bay Rural Constituency voters cards, so they are informed that they cannot vote in this elections, but everything else is going fine, she noted.

Walvis Bay is divided into two constituency urban and rural.

Swapo party candidate Sirie Topulathana and independent candidate Kenneth Iilonga were among the first eligible voters to cast their votes.

Topulathana said she is optimistic about winning the elections and called on all eligible voters to exercise their right.

Equally, Independent candidate Iilonga strongly noted that he will take the councillors positions.

About 24 136 eligible registered voters can cast their votes at ten fixed polling stations from 07h00 to 21h00, also at nine mobile stations with different time slots to cater for after working hours.

The contests are Swapo party candidate Sirie Topulathana, Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) Richard Hoaeb; independent candidates Kenneth Iilonga and Knowledge Ipinge.

