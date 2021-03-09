Brave Warriors coach, Bobby Samaria, says their next game, an African Nations Cup qualifier against Chad slated for 24 March, will be a vital encounter if his charges harbour any ambitions of qualifying for the continental tournament.

Addressing the media on Tuesday before announcing his 36-member preliminary squad, the coach of the senior men’s national football team said Namibia is currently third in the group with three points and they have a slight chance of qualifying for the continental showpiece.

“It’s good that Mali and Guinea are playing each other and I hope for Mali to go all out and win that game, because I am positive we will do our part when we face Chad and then come do the job when we face Guinea in Namibia on 28 March,” he said.

Samaria added that he has called up a good squad of players that has a combination of foreign-based and local-based talents.

“We included three Under-20 players because as a nation we have to believe in building and grooming young talent. Hence, we called up these three boys who did exceptionally well at the recently concluded U-20 African Nations Cup,” he said.

The coach also added that despite the team not winning a game in its last seven encounters, they are making progress.

“Of late, the team did not do well but if you look at our last encounters at CHAN, we are improving from conceding three goals in a game to a goalless draw in our last match. All we need is to play more matches for match fitness,” Samaria said.

The 36-member squad that will be in camp from Wednesday is as follows;

Goalkeepers: Edward Maova, Ratanda Mbazuvara, Kamaijanda Ndisiro, Lloydt Kazapua and Virgil Vries

Defenders: Ryan Nyambe, Emilio Martin, Vitapi Ngaruka, Ivan Kamberipa, Immanuel Heita, Larry Horaeb, Ananias Gebhart, Approcius Petrus, Riaan Hanamub, Amazing Kandjii, Charles Hambira and Denzil Hoaseb

Midfielders: Deon Hotto, Dynamo Fredericks, Wangu Batista Gome, Obrey Amseb, Wendell Rudath, Alfeus Handura, Prins Tjiueza, Absalom Iimbondi, Wesley Katjiteo, Marcel Papama, Willy Stephanus, Steven Damaseb and Manfred Starke

Forwards: Peter Shalulile, Elmo Kambindu, Issaskar Gurirab, Joslin Kamatuka, Salomon Omseb and Deryl Goagoseb.

