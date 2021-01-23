A Windhoek resident accused of killing a City Police officer and two civilians in an accident in Windhoek’s Sam Nujoma Drive in 2015, was Friday found guilty as charged in the magistrate’s court.

The 23-year-old Morné Mouton was found guilty on the main charge of culpable homicide when he caused the deaths of off-duty City Police officer Manfred Gaoseb, 35; Werner Simon, 22; and Joshua Ngenokesho, age unknown, on 04 July 2015.

Mouton was found of guilty of culpable homicide in respect of the deaths of the three persons in a judgement handed down by Windhoek Magistrate Vanessa Stanley on Friday.

Meanwhile, the court found Mouton not guilty on the other charges of driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and negligent or reckless driving of a motor vehicle.

In the result, Mouton was acquitted and discharged on the aforesaid charges.

The accident that claimed the lives of the three persons occurred along Sam Nujoma Drive in Hochland Park around 04h00 on 04 July 2015.

Source: Namibia Press Agency