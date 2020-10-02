Woman allegedly commits suicide at Otjiwarongo

A 34-year-old female resident of Otjiwarongo allegedly committed suicide by shooting herself in the head on Thursday.

Spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha told Nampa on Thursday the deceased has been identified as Catherine Ivone Disney.

“Disney worked for a local supermarket and her family members were informed of her death,” said Mbeha.

The incident is suspected to have occurred shortly after 07h00. Disney’s body was discovered by her colleague in the dining room of her residence in Lang Street, with a fresh gunshot wound to the head.

The colleague had gone to check on Disney after numerous phone calls to her cellphone went unanswered.

The pistol suspected to have been used in the shooting was found lying next to the body, Mbeha said.

No suicide note was found and police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency