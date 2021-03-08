A 36-year-old woman died on Saturday when the vehicle she was traveling in overturned at Shikenge village in the Kavango East Region.

According to a crime report issued by the Namibian Police Force on Sunday, the woman was one of 21 passengers in a Toyota pick-up.

The accident occurred around 12h00, when the driver of the pick-up lost control of the vehicle while allegedly driving in a reckless manner. The other 20 passengers were seriously injured, the crime report said.

The woman’s next of kin have been informed. No arrests were made and the matter is under police investigation.

The report further said a 32-year-old man was arrested during a police search at Divundu for alleged possession of 16 parcels of cannabis on Friday.

The estimated value of the cannabis is N.dollars 8 000.

The suspect was expected to appear in the Rundu Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Police investigations in both matters continue.

Source: Namibia press Agency