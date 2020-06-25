Woman dies in shack fire in Walvis Bay

A 28-year-old woman burned to death inside her shack that was destroyed by a fire in Kuisebmund, Walvis Bay.

Erongo Region Crime Investigations Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu in a police report issued on Thursday, said that the incident happened at around 05h00 on Thursday morning at house number 22 in Brandberg Street, Kuisebmund.

Iikuyu said that it is alleged that on Wednesday 24 June at about 21h00, Christine Langani a 28-year-old Namibian female (deceased) who lived in the shack at the back of her families’ house went into the main house to put her phone on the charger.

The Deputy Commissioner further said that at about 05h00 the neighbours in the next shack were woken by flames and started putting them out before the fire brigade arrived to assist.

He noted that the shack was destroyed by the fire and the deceased burned body was later discovered between the rubble.

He added that on 25 June at about 01h30, her mother went to her shack to return her phone.

“Langani was still awake at that time and her mother reminded her to put the candle out before she falls asleep,” Iikuyu said.

“It is suspected that the fire was caused by a candle. No foul play was suspected. The next of kin were informed,” he said.

Iikuyu added that the body was taken to Walvis Bay Police mortuary for postmortem examination to determine the cause of death.

Investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency