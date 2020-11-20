World Future Council wants protection of children from hazardous chemicals

On the occasion of World Children’s Day which is celebrated annually on 20 November, the World Future Council (WFC) is demanding protection of children from hazardous chemicals.

WFC is a non-profit organisation under German law, financing its activities with institutional partnerships and donations.

A media statement issued by WFC Media and Communications Manager Anna-Lara Stehn on Thursday, said the rights of children embedded in the United Nations Convention are still not realised everywhere, adding that the health of children is endangered by environmental pollution, climate change and hazardous chemicals.

“On 20 November 1989, children’s rights were first specifically protected in the Convention on the Rights of the Child by the United Nations General Assembly. This means that the community of states is obliged to guarantee all children worldwide the rights of children under international law and to invest in the health, education, protection and participation of children,” explained Stehn.

She further noted that there are around 40 000 to 60 000 chemicals worldwide that humans come into contact with every day and that children and women are exceptionally affected by these chemicals.

WFC Executive Director, Alexandra Wandel in the same statement said the World Future Council has dedicated its future policy award 2021 to the issue of protection against hazardous chemicals.

According to WFC, the award honours laws that promote better living conditions for present and future generations.

“We are looking for exemplary policies that protect girls and boys from the dangers of lead in paint, pesticides and exploitative work in gold mines where mercury is improperly mined,” Wandel added.

The foundation will present the award at the Fifth International Conference on Chemicals Management which will be held from 05-09 July 2021 in partnership with the United Nations Environment Programme, the Strategic Approach to International Chemical Management, the International Labour Organisation, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development and the United Nations Development Programme.

Source: Namibia Press Agency