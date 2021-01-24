The draw for the 2021 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) Under-20 tournament will be conducted on Monday 25 January 2021, and Namibian head coach James Britz hopes to avoid tough opponents in the group stage.

A communication letter issued this week by Confederation of African Football, said the draw will be done in the capital city of Cameroon, Yaounde on Monday 25 January 2021.

In an interview with Nampa on Saturday, Britz said he can’t wait to see Namibia’s opponents for the tournament and hopes it will be a good one that can work to the benefit of the team and progress to the next round in the tournament.

‘We are hoping to get a good draw, which is obviously to avoid tough opponents in the group stage and hope to make it to the next round of the tournament,’ said Britz.

He added that currently, there are 32 players in camp and eight of them are injured and hope they recover in time for the team’s departure to Mauritania, where the tournament will be held from 14 February until 06 March 2021.

The Namibian under 20 team, which is also known as Young Warriors, made history by qualifying for the tournament for the first time ever by virtue of reaching the final at the Confederation of Southern Africa Football Association under 20 tournament which was held in December 2020 in South Africa, where they lost 1-0 to Mozambique, the eventual champions.

The 12 other nations that have qualified for the tournament, some of whom are likely to be Namibia’s opponents are the host nation Mauritania, Cameroon, Mozambique, Senegal, Morocco, Gambia, Uganda, Tunisia, Ghana, Burkina Faso and Central Africa Republic.

Source: Namibia Press Agency